Fairmont State's Polish Playmaker: Shem Golek

Once a member of the Poland National Team and now a freshman at Fairmont State, Przemyslaw Golek is already feeling at home in Marion County.

Golek, who goes by the nickname "Shem", scored a career-high 14 points in the Fighting Falcons' 84-72 victory over Shippensburg last Tuesday. Thus far, he has played in all 10 games for the Fighting Falcons and is averaging 5.5 points per game.

Golek is from Piastow, Poland and played for the U16 Polish National Team. Three years ago he moved to the United States and played high school basketball at St. Maria Goretti in Maryland.