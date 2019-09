After redshirting and then playing in just four games in 2018, former Fairmont quarterback and linebacker standout Jake Abbott is ready to make his presence felt on the Mountaineers.

Abbott received the Tommy Nickolich award this spring for the team's top walk-on and has used that to spring board him to second on the depth chart at middle linebacker.

Abbott played in 29 total snaps in Saturday's win over James Madison, including 17 on special teams.