Fairmont's Cody Wilson giving back to the community through fitness

Fairmont's Sergeant" Cody Wilson is waiting for his next opportunity to get back in the boxing ring & continue his professional boxing career post-COVID-19 cancellations.

Until then, he has taken up another role as fitness instructor for his new class "Get Hooked Boxing" at Natilus connection in Fairmont.

Wilson will lead the class & take participants through 10 rounds of boxing drills in three minute intervals. The rounds include water & punching bags, agility work, and one-on-one mit work with Wilson.