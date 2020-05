Fairmont Senior three-time first team all-state selection Zyon Dobbs announced on Monday that he intends to transfer from James Madison University.

During his freshman campaign, Dobbs played in 17 games but averaged just seven minutes of action with 1.4 points per game.

For the Polar Bears, Dobbs poured in 17 points and 6 assists per game in his senior campaign.

He will now search for his future basketball home