Fairmont's Horton Transfers to JUCO Missouri State-West Plains

Former Fairmont Senior Polar Bear and WVU walk-on Taevon Horton has decided on his next move.

Horton has transferred to junior college Missouri State University-West Plains in West Plains, Missouri.

Horton average 3.1 minutes and 0.9 points in just 11 appearances as a walk-on last year for the Mountaineers.

Horton won the Bill Evans Award in 2018 after his senior campaign at Fairmont Senior when he averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Horton led the Polar Bears to a state championship in 2017.