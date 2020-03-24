Fairmont's Horton aims for Division I return after JUCO season

In just two years, former Fairmont Senior star point guard Taevon Horton journeyed from the pinnacle of college basketball to one of its starting points.

Horton made the decision to transfer from West Virginia to Junior College Missouri State University - West Plains for the 2019-20 basketball season.

After appearing in just 11 games for the Mountaineers last season for an average of 3 minutes, the Grizzlies provided a jolt in minutes, scoring and overall productivity. Horton started in 26 games for the Grizzlies, for an average of 16.5 minutes while pouring in 13 points per game. His season best was 23 points, which he scored twice.

Now, Horton is aiming for a return to the Divison I level. Because of the coronavirus, his recruitment is currently in limbo, but Fairmont's finest is in contact with multiple Division I coaches and is confident he will be on one of their roster's come this fall.