Fairmont's Johnson & RCB's Lucas Earn AA First Team All-State

Fairmont Senior's Jaelin Johnson & Robert C. Byrd's Bryson Lucas spent a lot of time hanging out above the rim this season, and the duo is now hanging out together on the Class AA first team which was released on Thursday.

Johnson averaged nearly 20 points and 7 rebounds a game for the Polar Bears that were one win away from Charleston before the season was put on pause, despite beginning the year at 2-7. Lucas paced the 22-2 Flying Eagles with 14 points and 9 rebounds a contest, and set the tone for RCB's stingy defense all year long.

Lucas' teammate Khori Miles was a second team selection along with Bridgeport's Nick Stalnaker, North Marion's Gunner Murphy and Braxton County's Jadyn Stewart.

Below is the full list of Class AA All-State teams.

First Team

Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd, Jr.

Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)

Braeden Crews, Bluefield, Sr.

David Early, Logan, Sr.

Luke LeRose, Shady Spring, Sr.

Isaac McKneely, Poca, Soph.

Tommy Williams, Shady Spring, Sr.

Second Team

Khori Miles, Robert C Byrd, Sr.

Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport, Sr.

Gunner Murphy, North Marion, Sr.

Jadyn Stewart, Braxton County, Sr.

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, Sr. (Captain)

Jansen Knotts, Frankfort, Sr.

Sean Martin, Bluefield, Sr.

Brayden Miller, Roane County, Jr.

Third Team

Austin Ball, Man, Soph.

Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs, Soph.

Jared Cannady, Independence, Sr.

Jon Hamilton, Scott, Sr.

Kolton Painter, Nitro, Soph.

Shad Sauvage, James Monroe, Soph.

Andrew Shull, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)

Zach Taylor, Oak Glen, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Gavin Asterino, East Fairmont; Jagger Bell, Scott; Jack Bifano, Bridgeport; Ethan Blackburn, Westside; David Blanco, Frankfort; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Grant Bonner, Herbert Hoover; Nick Bryant, Wayne; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Jacob Clark, Oak Glen; Brody Danberry, Sissonville; Jack Faulkner, Grafton; Christian Frye, Winfield; Kyle Gannon, Lewis County; Elijah Gillette, Weir; Mitchell Hainer, Logan; Jahiem House, Bluefield; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C Byrd; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Jason Manns, Oak Hill; Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour; Michael McKinney, Independence; Peyton Meadows, PikeView; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Phillip Mullins, Chapmanville; Kaulin Parris, Bluefield; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Colten Pritt, Clay County; Daniel Reed, Westside; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Shawn See, Keyser; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Kolby Stiltner, Wayne; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Tyler Toler, Braxton County; Joseph Udoh, Sissonville; A J Williams, Liberty (Raleigh).