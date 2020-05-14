Fairmont's Swiger returns to Mountain State to play for WVU

After spending the first two years of his college soccer career at Bowling Green, Fairmont Senior product Ike Swiger made the decision to transfer back home and play for West Virginia.

"I've been more motivated than I've ever been and worked the hardest that I have in these past couple of months," he said. "I'm just excited & I want to do really well and perform in front of my family and friends and people that come out and support. It really does mean a lot to me."

Ike played his high school games just under 30 minutes away for the Polar Bears of Fairmont Senior. He holds the school record with 127 career goals , was a member of the 2015 state championship team and won the 2017 WV State soccer player of the Year.

"Hopefully I'm inspiring some dudes on that team to work really hard and try to come to WVU. It's just awesome to be a part of the community again and represent West Virginia."

Swiger's main reason for transferring was playing time. He appeared in 15 matches for the Falcons this season with two starts and had just two goals & one assist. Although he felt like it was time for a change on the pitch, he does not think his time at Bowling Green was a waste.

"I'm glad that I had the experience I did and got out of my comfort zone and just went somewhere else, made new friends and started a new life. It was good for me to grow up a little bit."

Ike also gained experience competing in the Mid-American conference, which West Virginia is also a part of. But when he takes the field next, he will be doing so for his hometown team in the gold & blue.