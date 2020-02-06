Family Fuels Boggs' Love for Basketball

Premier Bank Athlete of the Week and University senior guard Ashten Boggs does not have to look far to see one of her number one fans. Her dad, David, is an assistant coach for the Hawks.

Along with him, Ashten fan club includes her mother Teresa, brother Andrew and her sisters Kayla and Brenna. Brenna is 15 years old & has rett syndrome, but that does not stop her from attending nearly every game of Ashten's.

Boggs is currently averaging 19 points per game for the Hawks. Next season, she will take her talents to Edinboro University to continue playing the sport that her and her family hold so dear.