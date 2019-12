Robert C. Byrd (1-2) led Philip Barbour, 23-8, after the first quarter and the Eagles never looked back as they pulled away from the Colts, 69-37.

Bryson Lucas led RCB with 15 points and Jeremiah King pitched in 14. Khori Miles had 11.

Philip Barbour was led by Maverick Williams led the Colts with 8 points.