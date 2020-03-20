Fitness community goes virtual to adapt to social distancing

As we continue to make life adjustments due to the corona virus, the fitness world is doing the same.

Bridgeport's Raw Grit CrossFit is joining many across the fitness community in conducting virtual workouts for its members.

Co-owner Kristen Summers intends to hold at least three workouts a day via Zoom, a video conferencing application. She wants to encourage members to keep staying fit despite the trying times.

"We want to keep them moving and active," she said. "We don't want them to go into a slump because this happened. We are still encouraging the regular routine; lay your gym clothes out at night, workout at the same time, still eat real food, all that good stuff."