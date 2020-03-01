Five Area Wrestlers Win State Championships

Posted:

Five area wrestlers won state championships Saturday in Huntington.

113 - Brady Layman (Ritchie County)
126 - Julius Hobbs (Buckhannon-Upshur)
126 - Blake Boyers (East Fairmont)
182 - Jordan Williams (Braxton County)
285 - Zach Frazier (Fairmont Senior)

 