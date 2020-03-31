Flowers' Love Blossom at West Virginia

Former WVU basketball forward, John Flowers (2007-2011) and his wife, Jessica, met in Morgantown and graduated together in 2011.

The pair reconnected two years after graduation and now are expecting their first child together in the next three weeks.

John's Mountaineer roots never dried out. He is known as the "WVU basketball ambassador." He's organized the annual WVU basketball alumni game for five straight summers and is now in his second year as general manager/player for Best Virginia, WVU's team of allumni in The Basketball Tournament.

After meeting during college, the couple now calls Morgantown home and are a match made in almost heaven.