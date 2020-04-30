Fomer WVU CB Worley inks 1-year deal with Dallas

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Worley shared a picture of himself in a Cowboys uniform on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday.

Worley will join his fourth NFL team since being drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers in 2016. He played the past two years with the Oakland Raiders.

Last season, he had an interception, fumble recovery, and 58 tackles playing multiple positions in the Oakland secondary.

Worley played three seasons for the gold and blue and was first team All-Big 12 selection in his final year as a junior in 2015.