For Dad: Layman Honors Late Father with State Wrestling Title

Despite making it to the state tournament during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Ritchie County's Brady Layman could not find his way to the podium. It was less about his wrestling on the mat, and more about an emotional hurdle he could not seem to leap.

Brady's father, Fred Layman, passed away in a pipeline accident on February 23, 2016. The anniversary of his passing fell on the date of the state tournament each of the last two years.

This season, the state tournament in Huntington took place a week later. That, in addition to a realization by the junior, helped Layman claim what he's dreamed about since he started wrestling at age 4: a state title.