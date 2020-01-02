Former WVU QB Pat White Named WR Coach at USF

Legendary West Virginia quarterback Pat White is moving up in the coaching ranks.

White was named the wide receivers coach at the University of South Florida on Thursday after serving as quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State for the past two years.

At Alcorn State, White coached back-to-back quarterbacks to SWAC offensive player of the year from 2018-19.

White was a two-time Big East Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007 and led WVU to four straight bowl wins. He tallied over 10,500 yards during his Mountaineer career with 103 touchdowns (56 in the air and 47 on the ground).

White joins former WVU wide receiver coach Xavier Dye on the USF coaching staff. Dye was hired in Tampa after serving as wide out coach this past season in his first true assistant job under Coach Neal Brown.