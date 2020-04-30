Former Syracuse Walk-On Brendan Paul now newest Fighting Falcon

From Division I to Division II. The ACC to the Mountain East Conference. Syracuse Orange to Fairmont State Fighting Falcons. Brendan Paul's path to Joe Retton Arena is unparalleled and it was paved by passion and connections.

Paul is a childhood friend of MEC freshman of the year, Fairmont State point guard Dale Bonner. The two grew up in the same town of Shaker Heights Ohio and played on the same team in middle school.

Paul also met current Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig last summer at open gyms at Koenig's former school, Notre Dame college.

Those two relationships, and the prospect of playing time, were strong enough to lure Paul away from Division I offers such as Toledo, Kent State and Cleveland State and take the Division II route.