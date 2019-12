No. 25 West Virginia will put their first ranking of the season on the line when the Mountaineers travel to Youngstown on Saturday to face former WVU assistant Jerrod Calhoun & the Penguins of Youngstown State.

Calhoun was with WVU from 2007-12 and served as an assistant coach in his final season. He was also the head coach at Fairmont State from 2012-17 until he got the job at Youngstown State.