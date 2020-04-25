Former WVU DB Robinson Drafted 152nd by Carolina Panthers

Former WVU defensive back Kenny Robinson has made history.

Robinson became the first XFL played to be drafted straight to the NFL, when he was selected 152nd overall in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Panthers. He will join former WVU quarterback Will Grier in Carolina.

The 2018 first team Big 12 safety was dismissed from WVU in spring 2019 for academic misconduct.

He went on to play for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks in their shortened 2020 season. He compiled 21 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 pass break ups in just 5 games.