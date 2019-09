Former West Virginia first baseman Ryan McBroom was called up to the Major Leagues by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

McBroom led the International League (AAA) with a .976 OPS in 117 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this season.

He was traded from the New York Yankees to the Royals on August 31 for future considerations.

He was WVU's first baseman from 2011-2014 and led WVU in home runs and runs batted in for three consecutive season.