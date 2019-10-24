Former WVU Guard & WVWC Coach Patrick Beilein Resigns at Niagara

Former West Virginia guard and West Virginia Wesleyan head basketball coach Patrick Beilein has resigned as head coach of Niagra University basketball.

Beilein was set to begin his first season with the Purple Eagles.

"It is with heavy regret that I must inform the entire Purple Eagle nation that effective today I have resigned my position as the head men's basketball coach at Niagara University," Beilein said in a statement. "It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become a Division-I head basketball coach, but unfortunately, that dream must be put on hold. Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job. Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be. In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family's need for privacy and for all of your continued support."