Former WVU Safety Robinson expected to be drafted

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson is expected to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft which begins Thursday night.

Robinson was a 2018 All-Big 12 first team selection. He was kicked out of WVU after spring football in 2019. In a Player's Tribune article which was released this week, Robinson admitted to having a friend complete a school assignment for him for the reason for his expulsion.

Instead of finding a new college to attend, Robinson elected to join the XFL. He became the first college player to jump straight to the XFL, and is now looking to be the first player drafted in the NFL from the now disbanded league.

With the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, Robinson compiled 21 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 pass break ups in just 5 games.