Former WVU WR Jennings Waived by Seahawks

Former West Virginia wide receiver and All Big 12 honorable mention selection Gary Jennings has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Wednesday.

Jennings was fourth round selection in this year's NFL draft but played sparingly in preseason camp because of injury and had not played in the Seahawks first three games of the regular season.

The Virginia native had 917 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. with the Mountaineers and will now search for his next NFL home.