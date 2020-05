Former Mountaineer guard & WVU's fourth all-time leading scorer Tynice Martin has been waived by the L.A. Sparks.

Martin was selected 34th overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Teams were forced to trim their rosters to 12 today in order for players to begin getting paid on June 1.

Martin did not have the opportunity to compete for a spot in WNBA training camp, as the season has been put on hold indefinitely due to COVID-19.