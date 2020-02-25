Four-Class Regional & Sectional Alignment Released for Prep Basketball

The WVSSAC will go through a two-year trial period of the four class system in high school boys and girls basketball beginning in the 2020-21 season. With the new class system, changes have also been made to the regional and sectional alignment among North Central West Virginia teams.
Morgantown and University will be split up into different sections in AAAA while Fairmont Senior & North Marion will compete in different sections in AAA.
Also, Notre Dame boys basketball will move up to compete in AAA while the girls will be AA.
Below is the full list of regions and sections under the new-four class high school basketball system:
Boys
Class AAAA
Region 1, Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Region 1, Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region 2, Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Region 2, Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III, Section 1,: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV, Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Region IV, Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
Class AAA
Region I, Section 1: North Marion Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Region I, Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity
Region II, Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour
Region II, Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III, Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Region III, Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Sissonville
Region IV, Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Region IV, Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne
Class AA
Region I, Section 1: Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County
Region I, Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II, Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Region II, Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison
Region III, Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Region III, Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central
Region IV, Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central
Region IV, Section 2: Charleston Catholic, Ravenwood, Roane County
Class A
Region I, Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Region I, Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II, Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Region II, Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III, Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, Riverview
Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV, Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Region IV, Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama
Girls
Class AAAA
Region I, Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Region I, Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II, Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Region II, Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III, Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Region III, Section 2: Greenrbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV, Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Region IV, Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
Class AAA
Region I, Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Region I, Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Keyser, Hampshire
Region II, Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour
Region II, Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III, Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Region III, Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Sissonville
Region IV, Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Region IV, Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne
Class AA
Region I, Section 1: Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County
Region I, Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II, Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Region II, Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity
Region III, Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Region III, Section 2: Chapmanville, Mingo Central, Liberty (Raleigh)
Region IV, Section 1: Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca
Region IV, Section 2: Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County
Class A
Region I, Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Region I, Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II, Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Region II, Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III, Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, Riverview
Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV, Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Region IV, Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama