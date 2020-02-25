Four-Class Regional & Sectional Alignment Released for Prep Basketball

The WVSSAC will go through a two-year trial period of the four class system in high school boys and girls basketball beginning in the 2020-21 season. With the new class system, changes have also been made to the regional and sectional alignment among North Central West Virginia teams.

Morgantown and University will be split up into different sections in AAAA while Fairmont Senior & North Marion will compete in different sections in AAA.

Also, Notre Dame boys basketball will move up to compete in AAA while the girls will be AA.

Below is the full list of regions and sections under the new-four class high school basketball system:

Boys

Class AAAA

Region 1, Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Region 1, Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region 2, Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Region 2, Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III, Section 1,: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV, Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Region IV, Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

Class AAA

Region I, Section 1: North Marion Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Region I, Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity

Region II, Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour

Region II, Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd

Region III, Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Region III, Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Sissonville

Region IV, Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Region IV, Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne

Class AA

Region I, Section 1: Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County

Region I, Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II, Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Region II, Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison

Region III, Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Region III, Section 2: Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville, Mingo Central

Region IV, Section 1: Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central

Region IV, Section 2: Charleston Catholic, Ravenwood, Roane County

Class A

Region I, Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Region I, Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II, Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Region II, Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III, Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, Riverview

Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV, Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Region IV, Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

Girls

Class AAAA

Region I, Section 1: Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Region I, Section 2: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region II, Section 1: Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Region II, Section 2: Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III, Section 1: Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Region III, Section 2: Greenrbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV, Section 1: Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Region IV, Section 2: Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

Class AAA

Region I, Section 1: North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Region I, Section 2: Berkeley Springs, Keyser, Hampshire

Region II, Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Philip Barbour

Region II, Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd

Region III, Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Region III, Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas County, Sissonville

Region IV, Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Region IV, Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne

Class AA

Region I, Section 1: Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County

Region I, Section 2: Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II, Section 1: Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Region II, Section 2: Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity

Region III, Section 1: Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Region III, Section 2: Chapmanville, Mingo Central, Liberty (Raleigh)

Region IV, Section 1: Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca

Region IV, Section 2: Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County

Class A

Region I, Section 1: Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Region I, Section 2: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II, Section 1: East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Region II, Section 2: Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III, Section 1: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, Riverview

Region III, Section 2: Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV, Section 1: Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Region IV, Section 2: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama