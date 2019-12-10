Four Class System Set in High School Basketball

High school basketball in West Virginia will look very different next season. The team groupings for the new 4-Class system were finalized today by the WVSSAC.

The new system will be implemented next season, which will be the first of a two-year trial period.

Full classifications can be found below.

Class AAAA:

Morgantown

Musselman

Cabell Midland

Parkersburg

Jefferson

Huntington

Martinsburg

Wheeling Park

Parkersburg South

Spring Mills

Washington

Hedgesville

University

Hurrricane

Woodrow Wilson

George Washington

Capital

Riverside

Preston

St. Albans

John Marshall

Oak Hill

South Charleston

Buckhannon-Upshur

Spring Valley

Greenbrier East

Bridgeport

Princeton

Brooke

Class AAA:

Winfield

Fairmont Senior

Ripley

Nitro

Hampshire

Lincoln County

Shady Spring

Herbert Hoover

Robert C. Byrd

East Fairmont

North Marion

Grafton

Elkins

Berkeley Springs

Weir

Point Pleasant

Keyser

Lewis County

Sissonville

Scott

PikeView

Wayne

Lincoln

Logan

Nicholas County

Oak Glen

Independence

Philip Barbour

Liberty (Harrison)

Class AA:

Wheeling Central Catholic

Charleston Catholic

Chapmanville

Frankfort

Roane County

Liberty (Raleigh)

Williamstown

Poca

Bluefield

Westside

Mingo Central

Moorefield

Braxton County

Notre Dame

Magnolia

Wyoming East

Buffalo

South Harrison

Ravenswood

Petersburg

Clay County

St. Marys

Ritchie County

Midland Trail

Wirt County

Summers County

Trinity

Huntington St. Joseph’s

Parkersburg Catholic

Class A:

Sherman

Greater Beckley Christian

Doddridge County

James Monroe

Madonna

Tyler Consolidated

Pendleton County

Tolsia

Clay-Battelle

Greenbrier West

Man

WV School for the Deaf

Mount View

WV School for the Blind

Richwood

Tucker County

Wahama

River View

Cameron

Gilmer County

East Hardy

Tug Valley

Calhoun County

Montcalm

Tygarts Valley

Hannan

Webster County

Paden City

Meadow Bridge

Valley Wetzel

Van

Pocahontas County

Hundred

Paw Paw

Union

Harman

Pickens