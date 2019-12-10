Four Class System Set in High School Basketball

High school basketball in West Virginia will look very different next season. The team groupings for the new 4-Class system were finalized today by the WVSSAC.
The new system will be implemented next season, which will be the first of a two-year trial period.
Full classifications can be found below.
Class AAAA:
Morgantown
Musselman
Cabell Midland
Parkersburg
Jefferson
Huntington
Martinsburg
Wheeling Park
Parkersburg South
Spring Mills
Washington
Hedgesville
University
Hurrricane
Woodrow Wilson
George Washington
Capital
Riverside
Preston
St. Albans
John Marshall
Oak Hill
South Charleston
Buckhannon-Upshur
Spring Valley
Greenbrier East
Bridgeport
Princeton
Brooke
Class AAA:
Winfield
Fairmont Senior
Ripley
Nitro
Hampshire
Lincoln County
Shady Spring
Herbert Hoover
Robert C. Byrd
East Fairmont
North Marion
Grafton
Elkins
Berkeley Springs
Weir
Point Pleasant
Keyser
Lewis County
Sissonville
Scott
PikeView
Wayne
Lincoln
Logan
Nicholas County
Oak Glen
Independence
Philip Barbour
Liberty (Harrison)
Class AA:
Wheeling Central Catholic
Charleston Catholic
Chapmanville
Frankfort
Roane County
Liberty (Raleigh)
Williamstown
Poca
Bluefield
Westside
Mingo Central
Moorefield
Braxton County
Notre Dame
Magnolia
Wyoming East
Buffalo
South Harrison
Ravenswood
Petersburg
Clay County
St. Marys
Ritchie County
Midland Trail
Wirt County
Summers County
Trinity
Huntington St. Joseph’s
Parkersburg Catholic
Class A:
Sherman
Greater Beckley Christian
Doddridge County
James Monroe
Madonna
Tyler Consolidated
Pendleton County
Tolsia
Clay-Battelle
Greenbrier West
Man
WV School for the Deaf
Mount View
WV School for the Blind
Richwood
Tucker County
Wahama
River View
Cameron
Gilmer County
East Hardy
Tug Valley
Calhoun County
Montcalm
Tygarts Valley
Hannan
Webster County
Paden City
Meadow Bridge
Valley Wetzel
Van
Pocahontas County
Hundred
Paw Paw
Union
Harman
Pickens