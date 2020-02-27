Fowler Resigns as Fairmont State Athletic Director

After just nearly two years in position, Fairmont State University announced today that athletic director Chad Fowler has resigned.

Fowler was promoted to AD in December 2018 after serving as interim AD for one year.

The Bridgeport native has been at Fairmont State since 2013, working as Associate Director of Athletics for Athletic Development prior to his position as athletic director.

He was part of three new coaching hires this past offseason in men's basketball coach Tim Koenig, women's basketball coach Stephanie Anderson and wrestling coach Chris Freije.

