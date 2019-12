The clock turned to 7:01 a.m. and Zach Frazier had his pen ready to go. The Fairmont Senior lineman was the first of 18 signees to send in his paperwork and join the class of 2020 for the West Virignia Mountaineers.

Frazier commited to WVU in June and chose the Mountaineers over Stanford, Wake Forest, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Zach will join fellow Polar Bears Dante & Darius Stills as well Jake Abbott and Rhett Heston in Morgantown.