Frazier Leaves Unparalleled Polar Bear Legacy

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week, Fairmont Senior's Zach Frazier is a fresh off winning his fourth consecutive Big 10 heavy weight championship, which adds another tally to the very extensive list of the senior's accomplishments.

Frazier is a 3-time first team all-state lineman, a member of the 2018 class AA state champion Fairmont Senior football team and currently holds a 152-2 record in his four years on the mat.

To close his high school book, he will look to become the first-ever Polar Bear to win four wrestling state titles later this month.

Frazier's brother Brady is paving his own Polar Bear path as a junior drummer in the band, and his big brother is proud to pass the torch to him when he graduates in the spring.