Freeman Resigns as Head Coach of North Marion Basketball

After serving 13 years as head coach of North Marion boys basketball, Chris Freeman has resigned. He says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Freeman compiled a 139-138 record as head coach of the Huskies, including a state tournament appearance in 2013. Last year, he guided the Huskies to 19-5 record, their second-best mark in school history, and to their fourth-consecutive regional co-final.

He has spent 32 years in basketball as a coach and player at North Marion High School and Fairmont State.