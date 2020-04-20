GSC's Verplancken takes "the different route" to Division I

Former Glenville State guard Steven Verplancken coined his basketball journey "the different route."

Verplancken announced last Friday that he will transfer to Division I Southern Illinois next season.

He was born in the Dominican Republic & moved to Belgium at the age of 9. Him and his family then relocated to West Virginia when Steven was in high school where he played basketball at Teays Valley in Putnam County. He also played for the U-17 & U-18 national teams for Belgium when he was in high school

After one year playing at the Division II level for the Pioneers and averaging 16 points, he splashed into the NCAA transfer portal before selecting his new home with the Salukis.