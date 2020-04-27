George of the Concrete Jungle: Campbell travels windy path to N.Y. Jets

Former West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell has traveled an unpaved path to the NFL.

Campbell signed as a undrafted free agent with the New York Jets over the weekend.

He spent the first four years of his college career in Tallahassee, playing for his hometown team in Florida State. In his final two years at FSU, he saw action in just 11 total games. He was riddled with injuries, including a torn labrum and a sports hernia.

But this past summer, Neal Brown gave him a golden opportunity to finish his career with a young and hungry Mountaineer team. Campbell grad transferred to WVU and made the most of the opportunity: a team high seven receiving touchdowns, 469 receving yards on just 19 receptions.

Now he will look to do the same with his opportunity in the Empire State and compete for an NFL roster spot.

