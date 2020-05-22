Gilmer County's Fitzwater Becomes Three-Time NCAA Statistical Champion at Concord

Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater has become an NCAA statistical champion for the third time in her career at Concord.

The 6-foot-4 rising senior led all of NCAA Division II this year with a field goal percentage of 67.4%. Last year, she ranked first in the country averaging 4.3 blocks per game. As a freshman she paced the nation in field goal percentage at 70.9%. Entering her senior year, she holds the best all-time NCAA Division II mark in field goal percentage of 67.9%.

Fitzwater has been named an All-MEC Second Team selection three times and is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds over her career with the Mountain Lions.