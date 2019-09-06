Glenville Rings in Kellar Era With 33-21 Win over AB

The Pioneers forced three turnovers and had 413 yards of total offense in the win. Jaylen McNair was 15-of-23 for 173 yards and one score, while Marion Pender had 83 yards on 12 carries with a TD and Darnell Jackson rushed 18 times for 69 yards for the Pioneers. Justin Watts was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 40.

Wil Mayes had seven tackles and Delonte Hood had a pair of interceptions for the Pioneers.

GSC took a 10-7 after the first quarter, and then Watts hit a pair of field goals in the second quarter to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room. He added another field goal in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 19-7 before ABU scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-14. Near the end of the third quarter, GSC blocked a punt and scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

The Battlers got to within 26-21 on another long TD pass, but GSC responded with an Edward Webber touchdown reception to take its lead to double digits. Hood had both of his interceptions in the fourth quarter helping to stop an ABU rally.