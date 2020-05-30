Glenville State Athletics Not Cutting Teams or Coaches' Pay

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 6:37 PM, May 30, 2020

Glenville State athletic director Jesse Skiles has told WDTV that the school will not be cutting teams or coaches' pay at this time.

The school relies on revenue from enrollment and fundraising, and Skiles explained that making those changes wouldn't benefit the department.

 