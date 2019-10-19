Glenville State Controls WV Wesleyan, 42-7

Glenville State was in control from the start in its 42-7 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. With the win, the Pioneers improve to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in MEC play. WV Wesleyan drops to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Quarterback Tim Heltzel completed 20 of 31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Mario Pender paced the Pioneers on the ground running for 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Austin Ratliff led Glenville State's receivers recording nine catches for 139 yards and a score.

The Pioneers will play at Charleston on Oct. 26th. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. WV Wesleyan will host WV State next Saturday at 1 p.m.