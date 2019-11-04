Glenville State Duo Earns MEC Player of the Week Honors

Glenville State kicker Justin Watts and cornerback Delonte Hood have been named the Mountain East Conference's Players of the Week.

For the fourth time this year, Watts earns MEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after making a 21-yard field goal, 3 PATs and averaged 43 yards on punts in the Pioneers' 24-14 win over Wheeling.

Hood earns his fourth MEC Defensive Player of the Week honor as well after making six solo tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown on Saturday. The senior now leads the MEC with eight interceptions this season.