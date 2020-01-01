Glenville State Men's Basketball Tops MEC at Holiday Break

MEC basketball resumes action tomorrow with Glenville State sitting in first place in the men's standings.

The Pioneers are currently 8-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Fairmont State and West Virginia Wesleyan are both tied for second with 4-2 records in MEC action. The Fighting Falcons are 8-2 overall while the Bobcats sit at 4-7.

On the women's side, Glenville State and Fairmont State are tied with the second-best MEC records at 4-2. The Pioneers are currently 7-4 overall while Fairmont State is 7-5. West Virginia Wesleyan is tied for last place with a 1-5 record in conference play. The Bobcats are 3-8 overall.