Hegel Augustin scored a game-high 35 points as Glenville State pulled away from Fairmont State, 125-111 to take ove first place in the MEC.

Dale Bonner paced the Fighting Falcons with 33 points. With the victory, the Pioneers improve to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the MEC. Fairmont state drops to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in MEC play.