Austin Ratliff's 25-yard touchdown reception in overtime lifted Glenville State to a 27-20 victory over Concord in its home opener. With the victory, the Pioneers improve to 2-1 overall.

Glenville State quarterback Tim Heltzel completed 28 of 38 passes for 333 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Pioneers outgained the Mountain Lions in total offense 421-236.

Glenville State will be back in action on Sept. 26th at West Liberty. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.