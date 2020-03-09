Glenville State Wins Third Consecutive MEC Tournament Championship

Glenville State downed Notre Dame (OH), 80-75 to win its third straight MEC Tournament Championship and will be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Fairmont Senior alum Emily Stoller scored a team-high 19 points and was named the MEC Tournament MVP. Re'Shawna Stone was named to the All-Tournament team as well. Ty Armstrong added 18 points for GSC. Jada Marone and Jennifer Oduho each had 19 points for the Falcons.

The Pioneers have secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will rematch No. 6 Notre Dame (OH) in the Atlantic Regional First Round on Friday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.