Glenville state senior linebacker Dom Cizauskas has been named a First Team All-American by d2football.com.

Cizauskas, who was also named the MEC Defensive Player of the Year, totaled 120 tackles, 67 solo and 14 for loss. He also had four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and 14 passes defended.

Cizauskas helped lead the Pioneers to a 7-4 finish in 2019.