Glenville's Cizauskas & Watts Garner MEC Player of Week Honors

Glenville State senior linebacker Dominic Cizauskas (GSC) and senior kicker Justin Watts have earned MEC Player of the Week honors.

Cizauskas is the defensive player of the week after returning two interceptions for touchdowns in Glenville's 22-15 victory over Fairmont State on Friday. He also recovered a fumble and had 11 tackles including six solo with one sack. The Wisconsin native ranks eighth in the nation with 6.5 solo tackles per game.

Watts earned MEC Special Teams player of the Week for the second time this season. He nailed three field goals, including a 46-yarder, in the Pioneers win over the Fighting Falcons.