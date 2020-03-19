Golf Courses remain open amidst coronavirus

On the links, its business as usual... for now.

Golf courses across West Virginia remain open amidst the spreading of the coronavirus, and for good reason.

The sport adheres to the CDC's recommendations for social gatherings: remain six feet apart and congregate in groups of 10 people or less.

Over at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Mont Clare, course owner Randy Workman says the club is taking extra precautions.

"I give them sanitary wipes when they come in the building so when they get in the (golf) cart, they can clean the steering wheel," he said.

He also advises golfers to fist bump instead of high five or shake hands.

While West Virginians continue to adjust to their current normal, golf has been a much wanted distraction for people like Jacob Gallagher, a rising senior on the Liberty golf team.

"I have to focus on golf if I actually want to shoot a good score so it makes me forget about everything else for a little bit," he said.