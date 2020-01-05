Gondrezick's All-Around Effort Guides No. 19 WVU to 74-63 Win at K-State

Kysre Gondrezick had a career-high tying 24 points and a dished out a career best 8 assists as West Virginia (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) handled Kansas State (), 74-63 in Manhattan, Kansas to open conference play.

Godrezick was a scorching 9-of-14 from the field, including a 4-of-8 mark from behind the arc.

Tynice Martin added 18 points and Madisen Smith had 15. Martin moved up to sixth all-time on WVU's scoring list today with 1,744 career points, passing Kate Bulger's 1,733 mark.

WVU will remain in Kansas to take on the Jayhawks this Wednesday.