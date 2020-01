Kysre Gondrezick's game-winning three-pointer in the game's final seconds lifted No. 19 WVU over Texas, 68-63. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Gondrezick had 21 points while Tynice Martin netted a game-high 23 points. Sug Sutton paced the Longhorns with 18 points.

West Virginia will next play on Wednesday hosting Oklahoma. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.