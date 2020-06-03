Governor's Office release Little League guidelines ahead of June 8 start

As outdoor youth sports including Little League is set to resume this upcoming Monday as part of West Virginia's reopening plans, the Governor's office released guidance for the leagues to follow on Wednesday evening.

Among the list of guidelines, players, coaches and parents must remain six feet apart at all times during the practices. All participants must have their temperatures checked and be screened for COVID-19 before [ractices. When spectators are allowed on June 22 for games, they must also have their temperatures taken.

Increased cleaning of all equipment and dugouts is encouraged, as is the wearing of masks when possible.

You can find the full guidance packet from the Governor by clicking on the link of the right side of the screen.