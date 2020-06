Grafton senior defender Jacinda Devart is our latest Premier Bank Athlete of the Week. Jacinda was second team all-state and first team all region player for the Bearcats as a senior, but her story goes far beyond the pitch.

Jacinda was adopted from Ethiopia at the age of 7 and has worked tirelessly to become fluent in English. She graduated Grafton with six different academic achievement awards this spring.

We will have more with Devart on Wednesday.