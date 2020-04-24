Grafton's Toothman commits to Point Park Women's Basketball

Updated: Fri 6:36 PM, Apr 24, 2020

Grafton senior forward Bailey Toothman committed to play collegiate basketball at Point Park University on Friday afternoon.

The Pioneers compete in the NAIA. Toothman averaged 8 points and 9 rebounds for the Bearcats this season and was a force in the middle for Grafton.

 