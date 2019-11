Bluefield defeated Fairmont Senior 29-26 to win the 2017 Class AA state title. The Polar Bears returned the favor, downing the Beavers 23-13 in last years title game for the program's first-ever win in a championship game.

Tomorrow, the two teams will meet a round earlier than usual in the state semifinals at East-West Stadium.

After tomorrow, only one team will be able to continue its quest to Wheeling Island.